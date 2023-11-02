- New Game Mode : Capture The Flag
- Aiming Adjustment
- Footsteps Sound Adjustment
- Fixed walkthrough wall
- Fixed Weapon Sound FX " Riffle "
- AI Bot Adjustment
Virtuar Z update for 2 November 2023
New Update VZ_V.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2581021 Depot 2581021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update