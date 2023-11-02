 Skip to content

Virtuar Z update for 2 November 2023

New Update VZ_V.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Game Mode : Capture The Flag
  • Aiming Adjustment
  • Footsteps Sound Adjustment
  • Fixed walkthrough wall
  • Fixed Weapon Sound FX " Riffle "
  • AI Bot Adjustment

