ArcRacer update for 2 November 2023

1.2.1 Small Update

Build 12598792

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor balance improvements:

  • Player now starts at the back of the starting grid in Time trial and Speed lap modes
  • Shield is refilled up to half of maximum on new laps in Speed lap mode

