Midnight Heist update for 2 November 2023

Bug fixes & small adjustments - 02.11.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a case where Darryls skins wouldnt load on the hideout computer
  • Fixed a bug where drawers could push you into closets or onto other objects
  • Fixed an issue where the entity would target the player when hearing their footsteps, rather than just the location the footsteps came from
  • Fixed a case where destroyed lamps still counted towards the power and you could have too many lamps on at the same time

Adjustments:

  • The Hideout PC mute button now works correctly
  • Added a sound when you buy something in the shop
  • Added a sound when changing in the wardrobe

