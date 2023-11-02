Bug fixes & small adjustments - 02.11.2023

Bugs:
- Fixed a case where Darryls skins wouldnt load on the hideout computer
- Fixed a bug where drawers could push you into closets or onto other objects
- Fixed an issue where the entity would target the player when hearing their footsteps, rather than just the location the footsteps came from
- Fixed a case where destroyed lamps still counted towards the power and you could have too many lamps on at the same time
Adjustments:
- The Hideout PC mute button now works correctly
- Added a sound when you buy something in the shop
- Added a sound when changing in the wardrobe
Changed files in this update