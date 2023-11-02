 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleCakes update for 2 November 2023

Build v0.7.5 live now - scene change and camera bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12598470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major bug fixes:

  • Fixed scene change bug where party's initial scene position would be at last save point instead of intended starting door.
  • Fixed post-DeLeche encounter dialogue stealing camera position when heroes Defeated.
  • Fixed save game Delete confirmation screen not closing poperly when back button pressed on controller.

Additional updates:

  • Re-enabled and animated slide-in of Action Name display during encounters.
  • Added additional toppers, items and misc action updates.
  • Count DeLeche animations updates.
  • Fixed BH Inn Keeper rest dialogue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062861 Depot 1062861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062862 Depot 1062862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link