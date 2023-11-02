Build v0.7.5 live now - scene change and camera bug fixes

Major bug fixes:
- Fixed scene change bug where party's initial scene position would be at last save point instead of intended starting door.
- Fixed post-DeLeche encounter dialogue stealing camera position when heroes Defeated.
- Fixed save game Delete confirmation screen not closing poperly when back button pressed on controller.
Additional updates:
- Re-enabled and animated slide-in of Action Name display during encounters.
- Added additional toppers, items and misc action updates.
- Count DeLeche animations updates.
- Fixed BH Inn Keeper rest dialogue.
