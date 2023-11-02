1.65 Release Notes - Crisp Dawn

Witch Fams settle-in for harvest time as Adventures continue and wee bugs are fixed.
Wee bugs:
- Fixed recipe details that had disappeared from the popup.
- Battle “no moves” detection works with ice and vines.
- An existing solo adventure in a particular theme won’t block you from creating more in that theme.
Wee-er bugs:
- More improvements to item sorting: fam eggs and fam food.
- You can no longer pin some unmixable apparel to your quests.
- Improvements to booting a player from parties.
- Turf Raiser and Lowerer now only works in your own spaces, and only outdoors.
Changed files in this update