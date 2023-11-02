 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Wizards update for 2 November 2023

1.65 Release Notes - Crisp Dawn

Share · View all patches · Build 12598361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Witch Fams settle-in for harvest time as Adventures continue and wee bugs are fixed.

Wee bugs:

  • Fixed recipe details that had disappeared from the popup.
  • Battle “no moves” detection works with ice and vines.
  • An existing solo adventure in a particular theme won’t block you from creating more in that theme.

Wee-er bugs:

  • More improvements to item sorting: fam eggs and fam food.
  • You can no longer pin some unmixable apparel to your quests.
  • Improvements to booting a player from parties.
  • Turf Raiser and Lowerer now only works in your own spaces, and only outdoors.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link