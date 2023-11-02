 Skip to content

OPERATOR update for 2 November 2023

Black Screen Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12598349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Typically occurring on older GPUS.

If you have a black screen type in the console (open with ~):

BUGFIX_SetSkyIntesityMultiplier 0.3

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1913371 Depot 1913371
  • Loading history…
