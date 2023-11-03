Update 1.2.1.0

Minor Changes:
- Added "Texture Quality" graphic option
- The mouse cursor now locks inside the game window properly
- Increased Kara's wallet to 100,000 (from 5,000)
- Removed the [Good Artist] achievement
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed missing icons on some items in the toast message when production is completed
- Temporarily ports (e.g., Layton's Dream Crashsite) will no longer appear in the ship transfer port list
- Forced resume time if a player performs ascending/descending actions during pause period
- Hangar and Warehouse space in the item tracker now always display the correct number
- Corrected the trigger condition for the [Good Grower] achievement
- Fixed known exploits in the remote-ship-transfer feature
- Journal logs now get cleared properly if a player starts a new game after another gameplay session
Changed files in this update