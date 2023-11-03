 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 3 November 2023

Update 1.2.1.0

Update 1.2.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes:

  • Added "Texture Quality" graphic option
  • The mouse cursor now locks inside the game window properly
  • Increased Kara's wallet to 100,000 (from 5,000)
  • Removed the [Good Artist] achievement

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed missing icons on some items in the toast message when production is completed
  • Temporarily ports (e.g., Layton's Dream Crashsite) will no longer appear in the ship transfer port list
  • Forced resume time if a player performs ascending/descending actions during pause period
  • Hangar and Warehouse space in the item tracker now always display the correct number
  • Corrected the trigger condition for the [Good Grower] achievement
  • Fixed known exploits in the remote-ship-transfer feature
  • Journal logs now get cleared properly if a player starts a new game after another gameplay session

