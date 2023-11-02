 Skip to content

Infinite Tournament Paintball update for 2 November 2023

The NXL World Cup 2023 Layout is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 1.2.3 is live. Stay tuned on our Discord and social media for news on Beta 1.3 (Release date TBA)

