1、调遣、运输和使用外交计时，在目标城池列览中增加“在地图上选择城池”的功能；
2、全面优化运输选择城池与路径的方式；
3、”调遣“增加武将多选功能；
4、增加AI势力的“归降”功能；
5、优化下一回合多项逻辑，提升性能；
6、优化士兵模型颜色渲染逻辑，提升性能；
7、优化历史消息记录逻辑，提升性能；
8、优化江海效果运算逻辑，提升性能；
9、优化AI自立规则；
10、调整府的资金收益；
11、修正少数剧本主公初始爵位可能存在的错误；
逐鹿 update for 2 November 2023
1.8.15
