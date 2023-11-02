The Front cheater/hacker ban list announcement

Dear Players:

The Front is committed to providing all players with a healthy, fair and safe gaming environment, and takes a zero-tolerance policy against all violations and cheating behaviors. In order to safeguard your gaming experience, we have set up an anti-cheat system to continually monitor behaviors that maliciously undermine fairness within the game (including, but not limited to, the use of third-party cheating software, unauthorized modifications, etc.). As of 2:00 UTC on November 1, 2023, after the verification, we have permanently banned some accounts in our official servers.

We promise to keep cracking down on all illegal cheating behavior, and also call on all players to abide by the rules of the game, thank you for your understanding and support.

We will also release the banning announcement from time to time to inform the punishment results openly and transparently. A healthy and fair game environment needs to be maintained by everyone, and we welcome all players to participate in this long-term action. If you find any abnormal behavior, you are welcome to report it in the game (click ESC - Feedback, or you can give feedback through the official work order system: https://thefront.zohodesk.com/portal/en/home We will verify and deal with it as quickly as possible.

The following is a list of recent banned users, these accounts have been permanently banned from the official servers: