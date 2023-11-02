Additional Horror Elements + Small bug fixes Build V1.52

-small bug fixes

-fixed parallax when upgrading farm to 3

-autosave file moved to #1

-more horror elements

The game now feels like a eerie horror game. It has a lot of horror elements. There are a few game design ideas that needs some time to develop before I implement them. Because the game is 25+ hours long, probably more and you have the freedom to explore wherever, these horror elements are far in between but are effective. One of the biggest issues is that gamers are impatient and really want the horror as soon as possible. The beginning of the game is bogged down if you don't care about the farming aspect and just want the horror/adventure. So, in the next few updates, I'll add more weird events to remind the players that the horror is just beginning but stick around for it to really happen.