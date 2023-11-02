New Patch Out Now! (+YouTube video documenting the game's full development)

Hi everyone!

Thank you all so much with the warm reception with the release! I've made a little patch to fix some issues, you can find the patch notes below.

Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Some players reported crashing on obtaining a certain combination of shock upgrades. While I was unable to replicate the crash, I believe that I found the cause of the issue and have made a change that hopefully fixes it. If it still happens to you, please send a detailed recount of how your run went so that I can try to replicate and fix the issue!

When the game crashed, you would lose the save progress from your current session. This no longer happens as the game saves more often.

I'll be making more updates very soon, but this is it for version 1.0.3! If you're enjoying the game, I'd really appreciate it if you left a review as it's the best way to help us! Also, if you want to benefit from the launch discount, get the game as it will end soon! On top of that, you can get a further discount if you own our other game, Soul Stalker. If you own Wanted Shadows, you also get a discount on Soul Stalker!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2491670/Wanted_Shadows

On top of this, I recently uploaded a video on my YouTube channel about the full development of Wanted Shadows! If that interests you, watch it in the video below!

Anyways, that's it for this update, see you all soon :)