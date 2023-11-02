Early Access Patch 0.5

This is quite a large update -- it's been a while.
Some highlights of the update:
- New Skills, and Skill augmentations
- Randomized Item Drops
- Drop only mods
- Passive Tree and Character Stat expansion
- Monster Rebalance
- Boss Arenas
- Leaderboard Ladders
- World Map Progression
- Character Hideout with DPS dummy
- Customizable Character Outfits
- Much more!
I'll post a larger update notice about the complete changes to Mutagenic, but for now, this is just to let those who follow that the patch is now live.
Have fun and good luck!
Changed files in this update