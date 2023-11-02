Early Access Patch 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12597911 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy

This is quite a large update -- it's been a while.

Some highlights of the update:

New Skills, and Skill augmentations

Randomized Item Drops

Drop only mods

Passive Tree and Character Stat expansion

Monster Rebalance

Boss Arenas

Leaderboard Ladders

World Map Progression

Character Hideout with DPS dummy

Customizable Character Outfits

Much more!

I'll post a larger update notice about the complete changes to Mutagenic, but for now, this is just to let those who follow that the patch is now live.

Have fun and good luck!