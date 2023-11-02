Terrordrome Reign of the Legend Development Update: November 2023

Post-Halloween Development Vlog

Coding

Major Bug Fixes

With the recent update coming out later than anticipated, it allowed our lead coder Brad an opportunity to include more in the update. This included spectator mode, new blood effects, and more. Following the release of the recent major update, the team has been actively hunting for bugs this past month. This is a constant endeavor, as you know. It is a time-consuming, yet necessary step in our project's life cycle. Recently, we have found resolutions for hard freezes, improper animation placement, and online connectivity issues. Please report any bugs found in our discussion pages here on Steam or in our Discord.

Animations

Stage Polish

This month marks the beginning of future stage polishing. We have heard the criticism of our stages, and we couldn't agree more. They are in need of love. As you may have seen, the Cemetery Crossroads stage has received a revamp, and we plan to add more to existing stages. This topic is placed here as our lead animator Marc is taking time away from character animation to focus on stages. More details will be shared in following updates.

Characters

As mentioned above, character animations are set aside temporarily. The Invisible Man's animations are entirely complete, as all that is left for this character is integration. The first 2 of the 3 bonus fighters animations are complete as well. The final fighter has been modeled, however work on the final bonus fighter's animations has yet to start. More news on this topic will be covered in an upcoming vlog.

Other News

Project Scope

Recently, the team has made some significant decisions regarding the project's life cycle and road map due to increasing project scope and ambitions. The details of this will be further explained in our upcoming development vlog.

Dev Vlog 7

Due to personal matters, some of our team had stepped away temporarily. This resulted in an unfortunate and unexpected delay in developing our newest vlog, which had been scheduled for October. The vlog is still underway, now with greater information and updates. We have very important news regarding the project scope, bonus fighters, teases, and more. So stay tuned!

We hope you had a great Halloween this year, as we certainly did. Reign of The Legends has received quite some recognition online, and we are happy to see it. We are continuing to expand and improve the game, taking into consideration the criticisms we receive. Thank you for supporting and following us!