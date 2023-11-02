Hot Fix 0.6.14

Just a small patch to address a Bug Fix w/ the new XP system. You can no longer continue to spend XP on talent points if the points for any given talent are maxed.
Thank you to the community for reporting this. You all rock!
Stingbot
Changed files in this update