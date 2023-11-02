 Skip to content

Keeper's Toll update for 2 November 2023

Hot Fix 0.6.14

Build 12597708

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch to address a Bug Fix w/ the new XP system. You can no longer continue to spend XP on talent points if the points for any given talent are maxed.

Thank you to the community for reporting this. You all rock!

Stingbot

