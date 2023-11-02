v3.02 Quickplay!

Share · View all patches · Build 12597666 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 02:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Introducing Quickplay

With this initial iteration of quickplay, players will be able to find Classic and Draft games quickly!

With pre-set versions of Classic and Draft Mode this will make finding games easily accessible for both new and experienced players.





Classic 1:

Up to 10 Players

Astral, Birdwatcher, Celebrity, Detective, Medium, Sheriff, Stalker, Vigilante, Cannibal, and Serial Killer roles activated*

Classic 2 (Unlocks at Level 6):

Up to 16 Players

Classic 1 Roles + Dodo, Falcon, Pelican, Pigeon, Vulture, Avenger, Canadian, Mimic, Mortician, Assassin, Demolitionist, Party, Professional, Silencer, and Spy roles activated*

Classic 3 (Unlocks at Level 15):

Up to 16 Players

Classic 2 Roles + Dueling Dodos, Adventurer, Bodyguard, Engineer, Gravy, Locksmith, Lover, Politician, Street Urchin, Tracker, Cupid, Drone, Esper, Identity Thief, Invisibility, Morphling, Ninja, Preacher, Snitch, Undertaker, and Warlock roles activated*

Draft (Unlocks at Level 21):

Up to 16 Players

All roles activated*

*map role rules still apply.

This is the first iteration of quickplay and over time it will undergo iterations and improvements.