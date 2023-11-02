 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 2 November 2023

v3.02 Quickplay!

Goose Goose Duck update for 2 November 2023

v3.02 Quickplay!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing Quickplay

With this initial iteration of quickplay, players will be able to find Classic and Draft games quickly!
With pre-set versions of Classic and Draft Mode this will make finding games easily accessible for both new and experienced players.

Classic 1:

Up to 10 Players
Astral, Birdwatcher, Celebrity, Detective, Medium, Sheriff, Stalker, Vigilante, Cannibal, and Serial Killer roles activated*

Classic 2 (Unlocks at Level 6):

Up to 16 Players
Classic 1 Roles + Dodo, Falcon, Pelican, Pigeon, Vulture, Avenger, Canadian, Mimic, Mortician, Assassin, Demolitionist, Party, Professional, Silencer, and Spy roles activated*

Classic 3 (Unlocks at Level 15):

Up to 16 Players
Classic 2 Roles + Dueling Dodos, Adventurer, Bodyguard, Engineer, Gravy, Locksmith, Lover, Politician, Street Urchin, Tracker, Cupid, Drone, Esper, Identity Thief, Invisibility, Morphling, Ninja, Preacher, Snitch, Undertaker, and Warlock roles activated*

Draft (Unlocks at Level 21):

Up to 16 Players
All roles activated*

*map role rules still apply.
This is the first iteration of quickplay and over time it will undergo iterations and improvements.

Other Update Notes

  • Bug Fixes
  • Optimizations

