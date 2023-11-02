Patch 0.708

- Fixed an issue where you couldn't advance two the second round in the tournament quest.
- Added missing trait requirement for the Witch Class
- Added missing Splash Art for Swordmaster class
- Reduced overall reputation threshold requirement for the next reputation rank
