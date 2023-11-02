 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 November 2023

Patch 0.708

Share · View all patches · Build 12597648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't advance two the second round in the tournament quest.
  • Added missing trait requirement for the Witch Class
  • Added missing Splash Art for Swordmaster class
  • Reduced overall reputation threshold requirement for the next reputation rank

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link