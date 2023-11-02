Cleanup Time

Pretty Heavy Stuff!

Please keep in mind that all of these features and fixes are not the last! I will continue updating this game as time goes on! :D

Features Added:

There is now a queue for building ! This means that when a toy is breaking an object, and you try to create a building, no longer will this awful glitch effect the ability for it to be built! Now the building will be built after the toy is finished with whatever task they were doing beforehand. (Will continue with this trend by enabling multiple buildings to be built at any time, without the menu going away between the buildings being built)

Various Fixes

Slight FPS Raise (As with everything, I will continue working on this)

UI Graphic of music player is fixed and no longer takes up your screen in the main game, and you can pause to change songs if you do not want to listen to them.

General bug fixes.

Thank you for playing! :D





