Blitz Roads v2.0 "New & Improved"

Blitz Roads v2.0 update includes a brand new style to the blitz road franchise. The game has been improved in numerous ways; Such as:

Brand New User Interface and HUDs to match the theme of the game.

New and more modern Vehicle, Roads and Background 3D Models.

Game is designed for PC and Mobile Devices (Mobile Release in Jan 2024)

Advanced graphics settings to support nearly any PC (Low or High end).