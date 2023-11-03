 Skip to content

Blitz Roads update for 3 November 2023

Blitz Roads v2.0 "New & Improved"

Build 12597501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blitz Roads v2.0 update includes a brand new style to the blitz road franchise. The game has been improved in numerous ways; Such as:

  • Brand New User Interface and HUDs to match the theme of the game.

  • New and more modern Vehicle, Roads and Background 3D Models.

  • Game is designed for PC and Mobile Devices (Mobile Release in Jan 2024)

  • Advanced graphics settings to support nearly any PC (Low or High end).

  • ... and More Levels in the main adventure mode with 3 ways to Play. (Normal, Timed, or Elimination)

