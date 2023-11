Share · View all patches · Build 12597487 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 02:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

AI fighter squadrons no longer stack on top of each other.

-Fighter squadrons now form up again after attacking reactively.

-Fighters no longer chase faster ships that have moved out of range.

-Added acceleration to view panning.

-Made all frigate speeds the same and buffed large and medium fighter speeds so they're faster than frigates when strafing.