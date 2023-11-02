1102 Skill and enemy value adjustments

When announcing an attack: There is a chance of consuming 10 magic points and triggering the effect of "Beheading"

When refining a potion and using a potion: there is a probability of consuming a certain amount of gold coins so that the potion will not be consumed (the amount of gold coins consumed is related to the price of the potion)

Devour When killing: Obtain the enemy's first skill. If the skill is monster energy saving, the last skill slot will be lost.

Drain cooldown increased to 5

Block Master When not attacking: The enemy's attack multiplier is reduced by 0.3+0.1Lv

Challenger Added trigger cooldown 4

Druid is no longer in the upper limit of conversion mana; it no longer increases the upper limit of life immediately, and the accumulated upper limit of life will be settled once at the lower level.

Execution Performance: When killing with full health: Obtain gold coins equal to the enemy's health.

Flesh Refined Each time used: Maximum health reduced by 10%

Thirst grants a curse when used

Ambush During the first round of attack: Enemy's attack multiplier -0.5+0.5Lv

Phoenix added skill Nirvana

Magic Star: Add skill spirit; adjust physical defense and magic defense to 1000, 0

Centaur added skill dash

Succubus added skill drain

Dire Bear adds skill deterrence

Vicious Dog Added skill challenger