 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SteamVR update for 2 November 2023

VR Changes in Steam Client Beta - November 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 12597365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today's Steam Client Beta includes the following VR-specific changes. In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

General

  • Fixed an issue where some dialogs or notifications were showing up on the desktop instead of in VR after you first put on your headset.
  • Games with multiple launch options will auto-select VR mode when you launch them from the VR dashboard. Launching from the desktop client (even via the desktop view in VR) will still prompt, allowing you to launch games in desktop mode if desired. (This was the pre-2.0 behavior which was lost in 2.0).

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 12597365
OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
OpenVR Content Depot 250824
SteamDB Unknown Depot 817940 Depot 817940
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link