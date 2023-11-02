VR Changes in Steam Client Beta - November 1st

Today's Steam Client Beta includes the following VR-specific changes. In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
General
- Fixed an issue where some dialogs or notifications were showing up on the desktop instead of in VR after you first put on your headset.
- Games with multiple launch options will auto-select VR mode when you launch them from the VR dashboard. Launching from the desktop client (even via the desktop view in VR) will still prompt, allowing you to launch games in desktop mode if desired. (This was the pre-2.0 behavior which was lost in 2.0).
Changed depots in alpha branch