Drift.Wav update for 2 November 2023

Basic update & New Car!!

2 November 2023

Fixed

  • Small collision bugs with the F1 now fixed ( working to improve even more )
  • Tweaking with speed & mass of truck on highway ( Join discord to give feedback! )

Added

  • New Car!!
  • Can now press 'E' to preform unstuck to prevent accidently pressing R (Working on mappable keys)
  • Barrier in highway mode to prevent bypassing traffic and just going straight.
  • Reset name option ( Your name will not show up on the leaderboard if you have a * anywhere in the name as well as a . at the end of your name will result in your name not showing up )

DRIFT.WAV Discord

