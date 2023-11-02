Basic update & New Car!!

Fixed
- Small collision bugs with the F1 now fixed ( working to improve even more )
- Tweaking with speed & mass of truck on highway ( Join discord to give feedback! )
Added
- New Car!!
- Can now press 'E' to preform unstuck to prevent accidently pressing R (Working on mappable keys)
- Barrier in highway mode to prevent bypassing traffic and just going straight.
- Reset name option ( Your name will not show up on the leaderboard if you have a * anywhere in the name as well as a . at the end of your name will result in your name not showing up )
Changed files in this update