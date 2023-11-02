Out Now... by order of the Peaky Blinders!

It's time, Blinders!

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition is available now on Steam!

To everyone joining us for the first time, or if you're in need of a reminder, here's everything you need to know about Peaky Blinders VR before jumping in.

What is Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition?

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition represents the legendary TV series’ first foray into the world of virtual reality, and will immerse players in a vivid 1920s criminal underworld. Explore detailed environments, come face-to-face with intriguing characters, and fight your way through fast-paced shootouts as you uncover a plot that could change the country forever.

The Complete Edition contains all additional content that has been and will be released for the game - more on this below!

What To Expect

Immersive World: Step into the mean streets of 1920s Birmingham and London and explore iconic locations from the show, including The Garrison pub, Charlie’s Yard, and Shelby’s Betting Shop.

Believable Characters: Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by Cillian Murphy) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson) like never before. Interact with iconic characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies.

Intense Action: Life in Small Heath is full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world.

Epic Crime Drama: On the run from the firing squad, you turn to the infamous Tommy Shelby for help, and soon find yourself at war once again. Your only hope at redemption is to defeat the odds and win at any cost… By order of the Peaky Blinders.

The Complete Edition: After completing the main story, return to the gameworld in Free Roam, and take on shooting galleries and combat challenges, and be rewarded with item skins and player customisation options.

What Others Have Been Saying

We’ve already had some stellar reviews from critics and players alike since the release of Peaky Blinders VR on other platforms. Check out some of our favourites:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903670/Peaky_Blinders_The_Kings_Ransom/