Warbox Sandbox update for 2 November 2023

v1.74.6

v1.74.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI Optimization
  • Large Scale Battles Optimized
  • FSR 2.0
  • Dynamic Weather
  • RPG Logic redone

