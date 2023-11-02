Update 0.4.8 Wanderer

Say hello to Update 0.4.8, ushering in significant changes in our world exploration. Wanderers, mysterious structures that periodically appear on asteroids, are your new challenge. While they might not always be friendly, they house valuable loot-filled chests. Eight distinct types of Wanderers and three chest varieties await your discovery.

Safe zones have been updated, permitting shooting while limiting damage to objects classified as Placeable Items, adding depth to gameplay.

In other news, starting December 2023, our game's monetization method will shift, marking the end of its free status. However, those who've already added it to their libraries need not fret; the game will remain in your collection.

Prepare for an adventurous journey filled with Wanderers, enticing loot, and a transformed gaming experience as we navigate these dynamic changes together.