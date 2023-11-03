Hotfix 1.1.37



Hello Everyone,

Mission Control here!

ProtoCorgi has been updated to version 1.1.37!. We have addressed multiple bugs of the ProtoCorgi version 1.1!. Here are the list of changes:

ProtoCorgi 1.1.15 to 1.1.37 fixes:

Fixed Leviatan planet section 2 missing fish ships at the end in Ultra Nightmare difficulty

Fixed Leviatan Planet section 2 ship fish wrong shooting flag in Ultra Nightmare difficulty.

Fixed the score extra lives and fruit extra lives bar, which were not updating correctly after losing a continue.

Fixed ship knight returning bullets outside of the range.

Fixed Alien Dimension section 8 background ice particles dissapearing on stop time.

Fixed Wall Commander laser not dying.

Fixed Wall Commander kill signal with wrong parameters.

Fixed a ProtoCorgi Maker bug when maps with edited paths are loaded for the second time, lossing the customized path.

Fixed ProtoCorgi Maker Enemies deleted by reducing the bottom map slider didn't update the object counter number.

Fixed ProtoCorgi Maker Enemies deleted by changing the path didn't update the object counter number.

Fixed ProtoCorgi Maker map bar and object bar losing input after dying testing the stage.

updates their editing state. Fixed Godot autofocus skipping options button selection using joystick in 1280x800 fullscreen with overscan.

Fixed GUI disaligned compact unlock state information overlay.

Fixed compact joystick assets being too small, causing bugs in the atlas.

Removed unused hud virtual joystick instance.

Added shadows to small virtual joystick.

Fixed state information stage type letter returning always campaign.

Fixed state information visible behind protocorgi maker play button.

Fixed World is_creator_scene returning always negative.

Fixed the incorrect fruit mutator tooltip.

Updated translations. Fixed text overflow in Spanish, Russian, Polish and Portuguese.

There are hundreds of fixes and changes in the patch 1.1, if you want to read all of them, they are available here:

ProtoCorgi 1.1 Full Patch Notes

