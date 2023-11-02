 Skip to content

Orbit update for 2 November 2023

v0.7

v0.7

Gameplay:
--- Large Changes ---

* New Map Type (Underground):

  • Maps can now spawn with an Underground-like formation instead of the traditional Planet formation. * Underground formations have a 1/3 chance of appearing.

* Kill Feed:

  • Player kills & deaths are now announced to all Players on screen.

* Graphical Update:

  • Backgrounds have been heavily reworked.
  • Tilesets have also been updated.

* HUD Update:

  • Players can now see their kills & deaths during gameplay.
  • Player stats now appear in the top left corner and have been cleaned up.
  • Stats of other Players can now only be seen while viewing the big map.
  • When a level up is available, the Player will have a notification above their character until they level up. This change aims to make leveling up more obvious.
  • Game related stats such as coins & time now show on the top of the screen rather than under the minimap.

--- Small Changes ---

Gameplay:

  • Snake Whip poison tick damage increased (1 -> 2).
  • Weapons drop faster when created and don't spawn as high.
  • Weapon spawns are now permanently outlined.
  • Lobby background is now random rather than a static black background.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where Players wouldn't get XP from poison damage.
  • Fixed bug where Battery Storm Cloud kills wouldn't count.
  • Fixed bug where controller d-pad wasn't working correctly on the main menu.
  • Fixed bug where pressing the Skill button with the Jetpack would consume a charge but do nothing.
  • Fixed bug where killing blows on Players would not show the damage dealt.

