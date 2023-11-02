Gameplay:
--- Large Changes ---
* New Map Type (Underground):
- Maps can now spawn with an Underground-like formation instead of the traditional Planet formation. * Underground formations have a 1/3 chance of appearing.
* Kill Feed:
- Player kills & deaths are now announced to all Players on screen.
* Graphical Update:
- Backgrounds have been heavily reworked.
- Tilesets have also been updated.
* HUD Update:
- Players can now see their kills & deaths during gameplay.
- Player stats now appear in the top left corner and have been cleaned up.
- Stats of other Players can now only be seen while viewing the big map.
- When a level up is available, the Player will have a notification above their character until they level up. This change aims to make leveling up more obvious.
- Game related stats such as coins & time now show on the top of the screen rather than under the minimap.
--- Small Changes ---
Gameplay:
- Snake Whip poison tick damage increased (1 -> 2).
- Weapons drop faster when created and don't spawn as high.
- Weapon spawns are now permanently outlined.
- Lobby background is now random rather than a static black background.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Players wouldn't get XP from poison damage.
- Fixed bug where Battery Storm Cloud kills wouldn't count.
- Fixed bug where controller d-pad wasn't working correctly on the main menu.
- Fixed bug where pressing the Skill button with the Jetpack would consume a charge but do nothing.
- Fixed bug where killing blows on Players would not show the damage dealt.
