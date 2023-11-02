Bugfixes and Minor Improvements - November 02

Hi Guys!
Thank you very much for all the feedback you sent to improve the game! We've made some improvements, and we're also aware of issues we're working to fix!
BUG FIX
- Added animation in the Chapter 3 arcade
- Memory Optimization in Chapter 3
- Tweaks to fix text that was popping out of the screen
- Tweaked the in-game chapter purchase flow
Please feel free to send us feedback on the Steam forum by logging into our Discord or message us at support@doubledashstudios.com.
Thanks again for playing!
Changed files in this update