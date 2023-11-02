 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 2 November 2023

Ezerath 1.005

Ezerath's Last hope

Enchantments
  • Vamp: healing 7.5% => 6%
  • Titan: defense 5% per stack (max 35%) => 3.5% per stack (max 24.5%)
  • Revitalize: heal 2% => 3.5%
  • Bloodthirsty: heal 0.33% per stack (max 2.3%) => 0.71% per stack (max 5%)
  • Acrobat: dodge chance 3% per stack (max 21%) => 5% per stack (max 35%)
  • Dodge: dodge chance 15% => 25%

Legendary ring drop chance (1/90 => 1/30)
Golden Great Sword drop chance (1/45 => 1/30)

Ezerath Plus

This is the patch that Ezerath Plus goes live! Content for Ezerath Plus will still be released on a weekly basis.

  • Glacier region completed
  • New item "Ice Guardian Helmet"
  • New item "Ice Guardian Armor"
  • New region Shroom Field
  • New item "Mushroom hat"
  • New item "Basic Red Tunic"
  • New item "Toy Sword"

