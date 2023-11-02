Ezerath 1.005

Ezerath's Last hope
Enchantments
- Vamp: healing 7.5% => 6%
- Titan: defense 5% per stack (max 35%) => 3.5% per stack (max 24.5%)
- Revitalize: heal 2% => 3.5%
- Bloodthirsty: heal 0.33% per stack (max 2.3%) => 0.71% per stack (max 5%)
- Acrobat: dodge chance 3% per stack (max 21%) => 5% per stack (max 35%)
- Dodge: dodge chance 15% => 25%
Legendary ring drop chance (1/90 => 1/30)
Golden Great Sword drop chance (1/45 => 1/30)
Ezerath Plus
This is the patch that Ezerath Plus goes live! Content for Ezerath Plus will still be released on a weekly basis.
- Glacier region completed
- New item "Ice Guardian Helmet"
- New item "Ice Guardian Armor"
- New region Shroom Field
- New item "Mushroom hat"
- New item "Basic Red Tunic"
- New item "Toy Sword"
