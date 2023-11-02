- Fixed an issue where Legbot Mk. 5000 would be invincible occasionally
- Fixed an issue where Airships occasionally wouldn't spawn
- Cleaned up monsters below the screen scroller
- Reduced the AoE scaling skills for Whirlwind
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
