Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Small Update

Build 12596993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Legbot Mk. 5000 would be invincible occasionally
  • Fixed an issue where Airships occasionally wouldn't spawn
  • Cleaned up monsters below the screen scroller
  • Reduced the AoE scaling skills for Whirlwind

