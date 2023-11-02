-
Secret miniboss + ending
-
Gave the player much more MAX MP during the beginning of the game
-
Tweaked the difficulties' stat changes to prevent unfairness
-
More moves/actions are available earlier than before
-
You can now fast travel through the first area of the game
-
Various other minor fixes + improvements
-
Preparing for 2.0
GateTail update for 2 November 2023
GateTail-Windows: V:1.85 - The Quality Of Life Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410131 Depot 2410131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update