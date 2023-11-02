 Skip to content

A Fool's Art Gallery update for 2 November 2023

Small patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 12596963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized the default settings, and actually deleted the autoexec in all builds.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2596461 Depot 2596461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2596462 Depot 2596462
  • Loading history…
