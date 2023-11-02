 Skip to content

Neon Marble Rust update for 2 November 2023

0-1-3

Share · View all patches · Build 12596938

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First patch!

For Neon Marble Rust patches will increment the last section of the version name, Z in X-Y-Z. Patches will feature gameplay changes, and will have some limitations:

  • Not be able to run replays of previous versions
  • Will not connect to players using previous versions

New Features:

  • Replay Support
    --- After matches, you will be able to save a replay.
    --- Replay watching is available from the Game Mode menu
    --- Replays are pretty limited for now
    ----- If there are features you would like to see, you can send feedback on social media!
    --- Replays are only available for Sandbox and Online modes

  • Can now enable opponent AI in Sandbox Mode
    --- AI will send their units to look for your base, and will attack when the find you.

  • While Observing an online match or a replay, the camera is zoomed out a bit.

Game-Play Changes in 0-1-3:

  • New Ability: Hold Position
    --- Any unit that can move can now be given a Hold-Position command
    --- Bound to H key
    --- Units won't move, but will attack nearby enemies

  • Workers
    --- When a worker is in its own way when trying to build, they now automatically move out of the way.
    *** If other units are in the way, this will not move those units.

  • Added more resource patches to Harvest Mode map
    --- Was a bit too challenging around 8 minuets or so

  • Air Units
    --- Fixed bug where the unit would stop just out of attack range

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with Harvest Mode ending unexpectedly
  • Fixed graphical issue with reflections
  • Adjusted the HUD so it fit better on larger resolutions
  • Online-Room countdown now shows properly
  • Dark-Team selection boxes are now easier to see
  • Fighter weapons are now drawn with correct timing
  • Online-Rollbacks no longer spawn multiple instances of unit models
  • Player names now show up correctly in Online matches
  • Lots of small fixes!

