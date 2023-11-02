First patch!
For Neon Marble Rust patches will increment the last section of the version name, Z in X-Y-Z. Patches will feature gameplay changes, and will have some limitations:
- Not be able to run replays of previous versions
- Will not connect to players using previous versions
New Features:
-
Replay Support
--- After matches, you will be able to save a replay.
--- Replay watching is available from the Game Mode menu
--- Replays are pretty limited for now
----- If there are features you would like to see, you can send feedback on social media!
--- Replays are only available for Sandbox and Online modes
-
Can now enable opponent AI in Sandbox Mode
--- AI will send their units to look for your base, and will attack when the find you.
-
While Observing an online match or a replay, the camera is zoomed out a bit.
Game-Play Changes in 0-1-3:
-
New Ability: Hold Position
--- Any unit that can move can now be given a Hold-Position command
--- Bound to H key
--- Units won't move, but will attack nearby enemies
-
Workers
--- When a worker is in its own way when trying to build, they now automatically move out of the way.
*** If other units are in the way, this will not move those units.
-
Added more resource patches to Harvest Mode map
--- Was a bit too challenging around 8 minuets or so
-
Air Units
--- Fixed bug where the unit would stop just out of attack range
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue with Harvest Mode ending unexpectedly
- Fixed graphical issue with reflections
- Adjusted the HUD so it fit better on larger resolutions
- Online-Room countdown now shows properly
- Dark-Team selection boxes are now easier to see
- Fighter weapons are now drawn with correct timing
- Online-Rollbacks no longer spawn multiple instances of unit models
- Player names now show up correctly in Online matches
- Lots of small fixes!
Changed files in this update