Update 2023/11/2

Updates

Adjusted the color tone of monster graphics 241, 294, and 394 (omitted in the previous update)

The size of treasure chests and treasure graphics have been standardized in each UI mode.

Fixes

When using the default settings, the actual damage of the spell "Gigafreeze" was incorrectly described.

The description of the spell "Levitate" was incorrect in the default setting.

Monster images were displayed differently than expected when leaving the options screen by clicking "Cancel".

Resistance attributes type "All" were in effect when unequipped, regardless of the scenario setting.

The cursor was sometimes displayed in an unintended state when switching the message language on the options screen.

When the interface was set to "English" on the options screen, the buttons at the bottom of the screen were not linked.

The "a" in the English font was not displayed as intended.

About spell "default settings"

The "default settings" in the patch notes related to spells are not editor settings.

it mean "scenario not change any spell settings (except spell list itself).

Therefore, if the scenario has set its own values, even if they are the same as the old default settings,

The "default settings" are not affected by any change in the scenario and will remain the same.

The Price of Deception

Updates

Staffs are now two-handed.

Flails are now two-handed.

Priests and bishops can no longer use daggers.

Bishops can equip flails.

Bishops can equip "shield". Just "shield" only.

The maximum number of groups of undead kobolds in the tutorial event is now 3.

Enemy weak points are now displayed in the Monster Dictonary.

Adjusted the sign in front of the B1 fountain.

Fixes

Spell resistance was applied without the corresponding item equipped.

The attack attributes and weaknesses of the "Gas Dragon" and "Dragon Puppy" monsters had been switched.

Fixed the weapon type of "Morning Star".

The weapon type of "Bardysh" was corrected.

Correction of typos.

Correction of English translation.

Below contains some spoilers:

Fixes

One-way escape routes were not set up in some areas of B7.

There was no wall set at X00Y12 in B7.

The mechanism of the occurrence of a specific event in B8 was adjusted. The system of certain events in B8 was adjusted so that you could not get more than one item from the event.

Graphics of bosses were changed to correct ones. The lack of water effects is the right one for this boss.

Below contains big spoilers:

Updates

The probability of going into the rocks after teleporting on the last floor of the EX labyrinth has been greatly reduced. Also, it is now possible to teleport to areas other than the stairway area.

Adjusted the boss rematch mechanism on the last floor of the EX labyrinth. Changed the escape route to stairs. The actual behavior and rematch conditions visible to the player have not changed.

Fixes