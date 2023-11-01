Added : A new option [Disable the battle result when the clear time is less than 1 sec real time] in Settings tab.
Added : A new SD option [Disable Safe Zone Powerup screen to prevent flickering] in the Auto Progression section.
Added :Title Quest [Explorer of Super Dungeon 11-15] descriptions.
Fixed : SD Auto Leave And Retry didn't work properly when the Auto Area Progression was On.
Fixed : Archer's skill [Kiting] now works only when the Auto Move is On.
Fixed : When you did One-Click Challenge on Raid Boss Battle with passive hero, it didn't work properly. Now one-click challenge on raid boss battle will perform with active hero only.
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos.
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 1 November 2023
IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.2] Save Your Eyes With This Update!
