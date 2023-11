Hello, Stalkers! We have a small update 1.00.39.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Improved translation in the German localization.

🔸 Refined the trigger zones for injections, which should eliminate issues with random triggering of injections.

🔸 Fixed bolts. In the previous update, the game's physics were partially changed, and unfortunately, I didn’t notice that anomalies no longer respond to bolts. Now everything is working as it should.