Patch Notes 0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12596652 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Last Team Standing Updates:

-Resolved additional stability issues within Last Team Standing gameplay for a smoother and more reliable gaming experience.

-Introducing AI bots for dedicated server hosting in Last Team Standing matches, providing a more dynamic and engaging environment for both players and hosts.

-Adding Early Access accurate Versioning (0.3.6)

We're committed to continually enhancing your gaming experience and appreciate your ongoing support and feedback.