UPDATE 1.4.2

1.4.2
- Fixed: Final boss was rarely doing the slide attack anymore.
- Fixed: Brok's skin colors for co-op characters and "chocolate skin" were incorrect.
- Fixed: R.J.'s run sprite lacked weapon display
- Fixed: Jumping right after a flying uppercut with Brok resulted in an incorrect low jump next.
- Fixed: In Dr Mink's room, the coop players could move the camera too, causing issues.
- Fixed: In Dr Mink's room, fixed depth issue visible with several players.
- Fixed: Giving food to ally not active during the fight was possible.
- Fixed: Giving food to ally would sometimes cause not being able to use food at all.
- Fixed: Final boss could move while trying to attack.
- Fixed: Final boss could grab player from very far.
- Fixed: Characters would sometimes not move down during a cutscene at the end.
- Co-op players can now join during fights.
- Co-op players now have more defense.
- Final boss combat now indicates where player(s), ally and boss are to make it easier to follow.
(Rvs 19135)
Changed files in this update