BROK the InvestiGator update for 1 November 2023

UPDATE 1.4.2

Build 12596613

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.2

  • Fixed: Final boss was rarely doing the slide attack anymore.
  • Fixed: Brok's skin colors for co-op characters and "chocolate skin" were incorrect.
  • Fixed: R.J.'s run sprite lacked weapon display
  • Fixed: Jumping right after a flying uppercut with Brok resulted in an incorrect low jump next.
  • Fixed: In Dr Mink's room, the coop players could move the camera too, causing issues.
  • Fixed: In Dr Mink's room, fixed depth issue visible with several players.
  • Fixed: Giving food to ally not active during the fight was possible.
  • Fixed: Giving food to ally would sometimes cause not being able to use food at all.
  • Fixed: Final boss could move while trying to attack.
  • Fixed: Final boss could grab player from very far.
  • Fixed: Characters would sometimes not move down during a cutscene at the end.
  • Co-op players can now join during fights.
  • Co-op players now have more defense.
  • Final boss combat now indicates where player(s), ally and boss are to make it easier to follow.
    (Rvs 19135)

Changed files in this update

