Cities: Skylines II update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes for 1.0.12f1 hotfix

Patch Notes for 1.0.12f1 hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. We have another hotfix for you today with improvements and bug fixes, see the list below for details. The patch is going on out Steam today, and we're working on bringing it to the Microsoft Store as soon as possible.

Please note! With existing save games, most simulation fixes require the simulation to run for a while to take effect.

  • Increased leisure probability to balance the "No customers" situation with commercial companies
  • Improved balance of companies' profit
  • Tuned down companies ordering input resources when their storage don't have enough space
  • Fixed trade resource bug preventing some resources from being consumed
  • Fixed miscalculation in college/university eligible count
  • Improved conditions for companies to move away when bankrupt
  • Fixed a dependency error with land value causing potential instability
  • Fixed an issue where loading a new map would cause water state to get out of sync with the save data
  • Slightly increased Windows emission intensity
  • Optimizations for area lights
  • Prefer rendering small objects after large ones when possible to improve GPU performances in some cases
  • Improved shadow LOD calculations to cull irrelevant shadow casters earlier
  • Reduced situations where trees and alpha clipped objects would lead to virtual texturing space running out
  • Fixed citizens hanging around at park areas on regular building lots never getting inside the building
  • Decreased resolution of unnecessary large character textures
  • Removed Spasm radio ad (due to offensive content)
  • Added missing localization ID for Paradox account linking

