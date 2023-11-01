 Skip to content

滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 1 November 2023

Fixed a bug that prevented the front door from processing properly in some cases.
Fixed a bug where the electricity would not always come on the first time
Expanded the judgment of the toy box
Changed some wording of targets

