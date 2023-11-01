Fixed a bug that prevented the front door from processing properly in some cases.
Fixed a bug where the electricity would not always come on the first time
Expanded the judgment of the toy box
Changed some wording of targets
滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 1 November 2023
11/2
Fixed a bug that prevented the front door from processing properly in some cases.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update