Small patch with fixes to auto item locking in the inventory system, sell mode/recycle mode and brutal mode dungeon milestones triggers.
Here are the patch notes (1.0075.4698):
- Added automatic item locking to protect all items enchanted +20 or more
(Item locking prevents the item for being sold in sell mode or disenchanted by one click in recycle mode. The item can still be sold and disenchanted by using the secondary menu)
- Fixed an issue with new S-grade items could not be sold in "SELL MODE"
- Fixed an issue with new S-grade items could not be disenchanted in "RECYCLE MODE"
- Fixed an issue with item lock for Moortus legendary weapons from Ascension rewards
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Fortitude potion II to 50
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Armor potion II to 50
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Resistance potion II to 50
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Luck potion II to 70
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Learning potion II to 70
- Tweaks to increase cost in faction shop for Divine ring of Karion to 1500
- Fixed an issue with milestone triggers for bosses in brutal mode Abyss gate
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update