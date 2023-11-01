Reasons for crashes and how to (maybe) get rid of them

Hello Investigators!

We're sorry that so many of you are still experiencing crashes! Currently, we have been reported 3 different types of crashes:

GPU crashes (include a message about D3D12 / DX12), for this one try out the other launch options (DX11 and Vulkan)

FATAL ERROR (voice chat is causing this)

Level loading crashes (short error message, but these only happen if you quit the game)

We would like to invite you to try out the public beta branch if you encounter any of these crashes! We're updating the beta branch multiple times daily and would love to know if the fixes work out for you!

After some testing, we will upload the public beta to the main branch (will take 1-2 days probably).

If crashes especially due to Voice chat keep happening we will take it out very soon until it is stable! We're also constantly working on optimizations to reduce the GPU crashes!

Have a spooky day! :)