Hotfix notes for Version 1.45

This hotfix fixes some errors that could occur when game saves were corrupted. Among other things, this could lead to new games not being able to be started.
We also smuggled a small update for the dynasty system into the patch: All members of the dynasty now have their new home in the keep and the palas extension of the palace. The units now go to sleep here at night and spend part of their time in the palas during the day. We have also revised the associated building models and integrated them into the patch.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
-
Added new models for the keep
-
Added new models for the palas
-
Added LOD and Shadowcaster for the keep and the palas
-
Added new animations and new behavior for the dynasty members inside the keep
-
Added button in the menu of the town hall that opens the menu of the civil servants
-
Children are now spawned in new buildings only when the population size reaches 40 instead of 15 inhabitants
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to not being able to load new maps if a savegame was corrupted
-
Fixed a bug that caused savegames not to be displayed if one of the files was corrupted
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when saving if the savegames were corrupted
Changed files in this update