Hotfix notes for Version 1.45

This hotfix fixes some errors that could occur when game saves were corrupted. Among other things, this could lead to new games not being able to be started.

We also smuggled a small update for the dynasty system into the patch: All members of the dynasty now have their new home in the keep and the palas extension of the palace. The units now go to sleep here at night and spend part of their time in the palas during the day. We have also revised the associated building models and integrated them into the patch.

Your team from Empires and Tribes