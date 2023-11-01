 Skip to content

RUN: The world in-between update for 1 November 2023

Working on a fix for the lost savegames

RUN: The world in-between update for 1 November 2023 · Build 12596195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rollback to a good version that does not lose your savegames, sorry folks... you should get it back with this.

