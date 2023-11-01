 Skip to content

Venge update for 1 November 2023

VENGE 2.0 PUBLIC BETA out NOW!

Build 12596106

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you all so much for your endless support! I appreciate it so much! So, as a gift, enjoy this venge demo/beta! It contains everything 2.0, starting from the bike scene, all the way to the end of the pinter! Any and ALL feedback is greatly appreciated, even if you absolutely hate it. Feel free to leave feedback in the comments of this post, the discord, or the bug report!

I'm hoping to get 2.0 out by christmas, but thats looking less and less likely by the dey, I'm still super busy :(

But the release is on the horizon! Def within a few months.

How to Install

  • Go to the Venge home library
  • Click the gear icon
  • Click "properties"
  • Click "betas"
  • Choose the "public_demo" beta and you're good to go!

Thank you all so much! Enjoy!

Changed depots in public_demo branch

View more data in app history for build 12596106
Venge Content Depot 1259511
Mac Depot Depot 1259512
