VENGE 2.0 PUBLIC BETA out NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you all so much for your endless support! I appreciate it so much! So, as a gift, enjoy this venge demo/beta! It contains everything 2.0, starting from the bike scene, all the way to the end of the pinter! Any and ALL feedback is greatly appreciated, even if you absolutely hate it. Feel free to leave feedback in the comments of this post, the discord, or the bug report!

I'm hoping to get 2.0 out by christmas, but thats looking less and less likely by the dey, I'm still super busy :(

But the release is on the horizon! Def within a few months.

How to Install

Go to the Venge home library

Click the gear icon

Click "properties"

Click "betas"

Choose the "public_demo" beta and you're good to go!

Thank you all so much! Enjoy!



