Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors version 1.0.2 is live!

Version 1.0.2 includes:
- a new stats system that you can spend your blue crystals on
- characters have different starting stats
- rebalanced enemy speed and damage values
- rebalanced item damage values
- knockback shockwave when you leave the level up screen
- spellcards visible from the level up screen
- native controller support
- various bugfixes
Also, Gensokyo Survivors is now available on Itch.io! Your save and setting files are automatically transferrable to this version of the game as well!
Thanks again for your continued support!
