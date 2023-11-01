 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 1 November 2023

Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors version 1.0.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12595970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.2 includes:

  • a new stats system that you can spend your blue crystals on
  • characters have different starting stats
  • rebalanced enemy speed and damage values
  • rebalanced item damage values
  • knockback shockwave when you leave the level up screen
  • spellcards visible from the level up screen
  • native controller support
  • various bugfixes

Also, Gensokyo Survivors is now available on Itch.io! Your save and setting files are automatically transferrable to this version of the game as well!

Thanks again for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349831 Depot 2349831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link