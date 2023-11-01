Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors version 1.0.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12595970 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 22:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.0.2 includes:

a new stats system that you can spend your blue crystals on

characters have different starting stats

rebalanced enemy speed and damage values

rebalanced item damage values

knockback shockwave when you leave the level up screen

spellcards visible from the level up screen

native controller support

various bugfixes

Also, Gensokyo Survivors is now available on Itch.io! Your save and setting files are automatically transferrable to this version of the game as well!

Thanks again for your continued support!