Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla update for 1 November 2023

RS:V HOTFIX November 1st 2023

Build 12595890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to the community I was made aware of a bug where the player was unable to move on the second run if 'Impact Pause' was enabled.

Issue has now been resolved!

