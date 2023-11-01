 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 1 November 2023

Build 0.61

Build 0.61

Build 12595881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.61

Fixed an issue where you could have two sets of bullets fired at once while using a controller.
Fixed an issue where the cross hairs that indicate mouse position would not reappear when the controller was unplugged.

