- Added injured protagonist CG
- Added small amount of dialogue to epilogue
- Fixed bug if name entry results no surname
WTC : Love's Labour's Lost update for 1 November 2023
Update #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
